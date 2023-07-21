A hospital rehab unit aimed at helping so-called bed-blockers off hospital wards is closing, just two years after it was opened.

The intermediate care unit was opened in February 2021 by the Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust (SCFT) which said it was in response to significant pressures across the NHS.

Its aim was to both prevent unnecessary admission to acute hospital, and to help people get well enough to return home after a stay in hospital.

The trust says residents will be discharged either to home or different care before it closes, and staff who worked at the unit are being supported to find new roles.

A trust spokesperson said: “We have taken the decision to close the Brighton and Hove Intermediate Care Unit at Lindridge at the end of July as these beds were stepped-up during the emergency Covid-19 response, and alternative care options for people who may need similar care in the future are in place.

“By working closely together, we will make sure any patients are discharged safely home; or on to different care, if they need it, before the unit closes. We will make sure their families are fully kept up to date.

“All affected staff from the trust have been fully briefed on the situation, are being supported to find alternative roles, and have access to 24-hour staff assistance. We thank them for the excellent care they have provided at the unit.”