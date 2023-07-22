No play was possible on the final day of the LV= Insurance County Championship match at Headingley between Yorkshire and Sussex because of rain, resulting in a draw.

Persistent rain throughout the morning – heavy at times – meant that promotion-chasing Sussex were the happier of the two sides.

They maintained their unbeaten start to the Division Two campaign, with a ninth draw added to their one win in 10 games.

They even went up into second place in the table as a result, two points clear of Worcestershire and Leicestershire, who are both locked on 111 points.

Yorkshire had driven this fixture, their ninth, and would have been confident of wrapping up a second win although it was by no means a foregone conclusion.

Sussex would have resumed on 236-7 in their second innings, leading by 88.

All-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice was unbeaten on 43, with Jack Carson for company on 19, and they would have been hopeful of setting up a tricky chase.

As it was, umpires Paul Baldwin and James Middlebrook abandoned the day at 12.30pm having called for an early lunch at midday.

Yorkshire take 11 points from their sixth draw to Sussex’s seven and maintain sixth place in the table on 91 points.

This is the second time this season against Sussex that weather has denied Yorkshire a final day victory pursuit.

At Hove in April, they would have started day four needing 63 runs to win with seven wickets in hand. But that was washed out as well.

Yorkshire face runaway league leaders Durham at Scarborough from Tuesday (25 July) while Sussex have a free week to prepare for the Metro Bank One-Day Cup at the start of next month.