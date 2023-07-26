The Royal Albion Hotel fire was the most significant cause of lower revenues for the company that owns the Palace Pier, according to a trading update yesterday (Tuesday 25 July).

The Brighton Pier Group PLC also blamed train strikes and storms as the company said that revenues were about 7 per cent lower than for the same period last year.

As a result, the share price fell by more than a quarter yesterday – or 14⅟₂p – from 57p to 42⅟₂p, reducing the company’s value from £21.2 million to £15.8 million.

This was about half the value of the leisure and entertainment company a year ago when the share price was more than 80p.

The trading statement said: “On (Monday) 24 April 2023, the group announced its final results for the 18-month period ended December 2022.

“That announcement included an update on the group’s trading over the first quarter of this year which, although behind the equivalent exceptional period in 2022, was in line with market expectations.

“However, the second quarter has proved more difficult. Sales remain behind 2022, with the current macroeconomic environment leading to a widespread decline in disposable incomes and consumer confidence.

“Total sales for the six months ending (Sunday) 25 June 2023 are expected to be in the region of £16.2 million.

“Ongoing inflationary pressures, meanwhile, in particular, in relation to food and beverage and staff costs, have adversely affected the group’s operating margins in the current reporting period.

“The combined effect of these lower sales with the inflationary cost pressures are expected to result in earnings after tax below market expectations.”

According to The Times today: “Peter Renton, an analyst at house broker Cenkos, cut his estimate for full-year underlying earnings by £1 million to £5.5 million.”

The trading statement said: “The board notes that the group is currently in the middle of its busiest period in July and August.

“However, July 2023 trading has been impacted by unseasonably poor weather, train strikes and most significantly the impact of the fire at a major hotel opposite the entrance to the pier which resulted in some disruption for about a week.

“We are pleased to confirm that access to the pier is now back to normal.

“The summer months represent a significant opportunity for the group, with these two months historically contributing approximately 30 per cent of annual group sales, which in turn equate to a significant proportion of the earnings of the group for the year.

“The management team continue to mitigate the economic pressures faced wherever possible and all four of the group’s divisions will remain profitable for the full year despite the challenges.

“The board’s short to medium-term outlook remains cautious.”

As well as the pier, the PLC (public limited company) also owns bars, indoor mini-golf attractions and the Lightwater Valley theme park, in Yorkshire.

Chief executive Anne Ackord said: “The group is navigating a challenging trading environment, with persistent high inflation and reduced footfall continuing to affect disposable incomes across many of the group’s trading sites.

“When combined with the ongoing cost pressures we face, it has led to lower than expected sales and earnings in the first half of 2023.

“While we still have many of the key summer weeks to come, recent trading in July has been impacted by a number of events outside of our control namely weekend train strikes, stormy weather and the hotel fire across the road from the pier which has disrupted sales.

“We will still attempt to capitalise on the forthcoming school holiday period of August, traditionally the busiest and most profitable period in our year.

“With current economic trends set to continue in the short to medium term, the outlook must continue to be one of caution.”