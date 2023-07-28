A Hawaiian restaurant will be giving out free ice cream to celebrate opening its new Brighton branch next month.

Island Poké already has several branches in London, and its new outlet in West Street will be its third outside the capital.

Its menu features poké bowls, bao buns and hot bowls.

To celebrate the opening, it has collaborated with Boho Gelato to create a Miso Salted Caramel gelato, which staff will give to passers by.

The flavour will also be available in selected Boho Gelato stores.

Island Poké will also be running a series of giveaways and activities including 50% off House Bowls, instant win scratch cards with poké themed prizes and mini poké bowl samplings.

Island Poké founder James Gould-Porter said: “There isn’t a better location to bring our island vibes to than the foodie town of Brighton.

“Already a growing gastronomical hub, I’m confident the poké fans of the south coast are ready to embrace our fresh Pacific flavours.

“We’re excited to be joining such a progressive food scene to deliver the full flavour factor with our healthy, nutritious and 70% plant based poké bowls, bao and all new hotbowls.”