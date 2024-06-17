Two community campaigners fear that new rules have made it harder for the public to lobby councillors in an informed way before policy decisions are made.
Brighton and Hove City Council brought in the new rules when it switched to making decisions by cabinet instead of cross-party committees.
Public questions and deputations have to relate to an item on the cabinet’s agenda which is due to published five working days before meetings.
But the deadline for deputations is eight working days before cabinet meetings – before the agenda is even published – even though they are expected to relate to an item on the agenda.
And, the campaigners said, anyone wanting to ask a public question will have a 48-hour window to send it in.
They said that another hurdle was that the council would no longer allow someone else to stand in for a member of the public who wanted to ask a question but who was unable to ask it themselves.
The rule changes have been criticised by two former election candidates, Adrian Hart and Laura King.
Their criticisms come days before the agenda for the first cabinet meeting is due to be published – on Wednesday 19 June.
The public will have two days to read the agenda and reports and decide whether they wish to ask a question and, if so, how to word it – and then submit it.
The council released a “forward plan” late last month, listing headings and a line or two about a dozen key decisions due to be taken by the new Labour cabinet.
But even some councillors have said that the forward plan was not easy to find on the council’s website.
Mr Hart said that one resident considering a deputation was unsure whether the specific issue would be on the agenda. He said: “It’s a huge effort for residents like her to find out the rules.
“Worse still, the council have started to insist that the person submitting a question has to be the person reading it.”
He said that this overturned the previous much fairer practice which recognised that many residents, such as working mothers, were not always available when meetings were taking place.
Mr Hart said: “All in all, it’s clear that public engagement in how our city is run is a very low priority for this administration.
“The new procedure for public engagement at cabinet is a muddle and getting answers from the council is exhausting.”
He added that the stated aim of “widening the possibilities for residents to participate” seemed like “just empty words”.
Ms King said: “It seems that all public questions now have to be based on meeting agenda items so the public can no longer raise their own independent questions about city matters which concern them.
“It seems there will be 48 hours or fewer to find/see the published council meeting agenda on the council website and then submit the limited public questions which can only be based on it, which is obviously completely unreasonable if so.”
She said that this did not comply with “the Nolan Principles of Public Life” or best practice, adding that “this council continually rewrites its own constitution to suit itself”.
Ms King was also frustrated that the changes were not subject to a referendum or contained in the Labour manifesto for the local elections in May last year.
The council’s website said that questions and speeches to meetings of the full council could be on any subject on which the council has the power to act but questions to the cabinet must be based on an item on the agenda.
The deputy leader of the council, Jacob Taylor, who is also the cabinet member for finance and city regeneration, said: “This is an exciting new era for the council and one which we believe will not only lead to more efficient and effective decision making, helping us deliver on the priorities of local people and businesses, but also see more residents actively engage in local democracy.”
Along with the cabinet, the council has introduced two overview and scrutiny committees, one for “people” and the other for “place”.
The Planning Committee, Licensing Committee, Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee, Health and Wellbeing Board and Audit and Standards Committee will continue as before.
The first cabinet meeting is due to take place at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Thursday 27 June. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.
This council is a dictatorship.
They constantly silence people.
Just because it’s not illegal to have a cabinet council doesn’t mean those towns and cities which have a cabinet council wanted it or voted for it any more than we don’t and didn’t. Likely they have also had a cabinet council imposed upon them against their will just like we have, which is not democracy.
This is progress Barry! I’m pleased to see you taking on previous discussions. I’d argue that it is the standard setup with 95% of councils using this structure. I’d also ask a question: should every single aspect of the running of the council be put to a vote? Is that effective?
I will take your previous point about transparency and access to democracy for the public though, and the proof of this being challenged will be through their, perhaps ironic, consultations on how best to engage the city.
It’s not ‘progress’ if the public don’t want it and the council’s legal role is public servant with obligations of service, transparency and consultation under national law. This is the council going rogue against their public duties.
The public are the masters, not the servants.
I meant your personal progress, Barry.
How very patronising of you Benjy boy. Deflect from the actual subject – deliberate erosion of democracy by those elected to deliver democracy – and make it personal.
Not falling for that old chestnut. You need to have a word with yourself.
You really do sound like you’re not reading the whole comment. Maybe that’s my fault for not separating the two thoughts out further and making it more simple.
Arguing tu quoque doesn’t actually make sense here. I’m agreeing with you around ensuring ways to engage. Not everything is a criticism Barry!
Public questions and deputations are vital to democracy and making this harder cannot be positive.
What about if they were provided in a different form? How would you feel about that?
Why would Council Officers and Councillors waste public money and time doing what Ollie never asked them to do if they are doing their job and working for the public?
You have to ignore the engagement consultation that’s been taking place to make that question work. My answer to that would be the question is fundamentally flawed because it is based on a incorrect narrative.
People can still bring them to full council and scrutiny committees
Thankfully this is being called out publicly – if the council had its way, everything would be decided behind closed doors, at the exclusion of the public they claim to serve. This is then sugar-coated in a failed, disingenuous attempt to label it as fairer, efficient, necessary. They need to remember they are serving a wise, fierce and just public.
Another Labour power grab, funny how they failed to mention their plan to impose cabinet rule was nig even hinted at before the local elections.
“Listening Labour” – the whole thing stinks.
1. Bella Sankey runs the council like a dictorship, changing the constitution in the blink of an eye without consulting residents or putting it in the manifesto.
2. Labour force Keir’s mate Chris Ward in as the candidate in Kemptown, despite the wishes of local members
3. Labour’s candidate in Pavilion, Tom Gray, goes AWOL, not responding to invitations to hustings, running away from residents, and not responding to emails. Have seen multiple comments on his Facebook posts be deleted if people (politely fact check him).
There is no respect for residents in the way this current Labour lot are acting. It’s a joke, and sadly it’s residents in the city paying the price.
New Labour power grab. Be very afraid when they get their hands on the levers of power nationally.
Why has the first comment been deleted?
Headline should be “failed council candidates complain again”
Not sure why commentators here call it a Labour power grab? They do realise Labour have a huge, (voted for), majority after the May 2023 elections and be it cabinet or committee they could do what they want. That is democracy.
Labour won 45% of the vote city-wide, so more people didn’t vote for them than did. The large majority in terms of councillors owes to the unfair electoral system.
But that is the system, (which no one was proposing to change). That’s how FPTP works and often leads to a good workable majority. 45% was still double what anyone else acheived.
More by-elections in the offing?
I know of at least three coming up which have not yet been announced. But at least they won’t be forced to complete with the GE. I wonder why Hannah’s husband is running Ollie Syke’s campaign in Brunswick and Adelaide since he stepped down as too busy last time. Planning on getting back in via the back door, Hannah?