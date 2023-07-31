‘Hidden Herd Presents’ is Brighton’s monthly new music discovery night, spotlighting the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems. The four acts that will be performing for the Wednesday 25th October bash at The Hope & Ruin will be Pynch, Max Fulcrum & The Win, TINMAN and Jopy.

Let’s meet the acts…..

Pynch

London DIY dreamers Pynch have built a dedicated global fanbase through a combination of tenacity, wistful lo-fi and life-affirming lyricism. From working with Dan Carey and Speedy Wunderground on 2019’s ‘Disco Lights’ to setting up their own Chillburn Recordings label and touring the UK and Europe in a Skoda Fabia, the band have been on an indie-rock odyssey that culminated with the release of their stunning debut album ‘Howling At A Concrete Moon‘ earlier this year. Sonically, Pynch serve up a heady concoction of motorik beats, driving basslines, soaring guitars and melancholic synths to create a sound that draws on dream pop, Britpop, indietronica and post-punk. Their music has amassed millions of streams and has been supported by Brighton & Hove News, The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Paste Magazine, So Young Magazine and Brooklyn Vegan, as well as receiving the seal of approval from Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music and Gemma Bradley on BBC Radio 1. Live, Pynch have toured with The Libertines and supported the likes of PVA, English Teacher and Lynks, and they join us on the back of appearing at Truck Festival and playing their biggest-ever headline show at the Moth Club in April 2023.

Max Fulcrum & The Win

Hotly tipped by So Young Magazine as “lyrically subversive yet audibly untouchable”, Max Fulcrum & The Win is the dance-ready, floral electronica solo project of North London multi-instrumentalist Dominic Rose. Previously the vocalist and leader of psych-disco collective Fake Turins, who played their farewell show at the 700-capacity Village Underground in June, Rose now shifts to intimate storytelling inspired by a love of grooves. The new material merges the psychedelic and funk songwriting of Bowie and his late 70s peers with the techno, synth-driven soundscapes of Warp Records and Erased Tapes to create something exciting and unique. This year Max Fulcrum & The Win have already played festivals like Wanderfal, Outer Town, Sounds From The Other City and Latitude, with Left of the Dial in Rotterdam still to come in October, as well as shared stages with Opus Kink, Honeyglaze and Bingo Fury.

TINMAN

TINMAN is the moniker of songwriter and frontman Austin Pritchard, who leads an expansive group of exceptional musicians from some of Brighton’s most exciting bands (Hutch, Flip Top Head, Welly and Skydaddy). Exploring the realm of psychedelic folk, the seven-piece bring guitars, synthesizers, brass and frog-like percussion instruments together to create dreamy melodies that sway like row boats on rivers. Their cathartic sound features chorus-soaked guitars and four-part vocal harmonies, which provide a warm and timeless feel to lyrics that navigate Pritchard’s personal experience of modern-day life. Despite only forming in early 2023, TINMAN have already made their mark on the South Coast scene and beyond, performing alongside The Goa Express, CIEL and Langkamer and selling out their debut headline show at The Folklore Rooms. In June, they released their wondrous debut single ‘Lady By The Lake’ via Crafting Room Recordings, and have plans to bookmark the summer with its eagerly-awaited follow-up.

Jopy

Exciting newcomers Jopy describe their vibrant sound as “energetic indie-pop to mosh to”. Underpinned by a punk spirit and topped with poetic lyrics, their music is already winning devoted fans thanks to two hook-packed self-produced singles, ‘Headshot’ and ‘Ka Ka Killer’. Led by Jo Parnell, the former singer-songwriter of hotly-tipped Reading band The Keep Cats, the project initially started as a solo venture before evolving into a dynamic three-piece. With The Keep Cats, Parnell toured with Valeras and performed at festivals like Are You Listening? alongside artists such as Gengahr, Billy Nomates and BC Camplight, and Jopy has continued to build on this momentum. So far, they’ve played Readipop Festival with Morcheeba, Stealing Sheep and Badly Drawn Boy, supported fast-risers Noah and the Loners and have been championed by BBC Music Introducing in Berkshire.

