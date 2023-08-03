Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed a £25 million deal with Chelsea for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, the PA news agency understands.

Sanchez – displaced by Jason Steele as Brighton’s number one during the latter half of last season – looks set to join the Blues.

The Spain international will offer competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga after the departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

The transfer is understood to involve an up-front £25 million payment, with an additional sell-on clause included in the deal.

Sanchez, 25, worked with Chelsea goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts when the 48-year-old was at Brighton. Roberts left for Stamford Bridge with former Albion boss Graham Potter in September last year.

The latest move ends a 10-year spell with the Albion, starting when Sanchez was 15 years old.

He signed his first professional contract with the Seagulls in June 2015, at the age of 17, and became part of the senior squad in 2018.

Sanchez has made 90 appearances for Brighton and has won two caps playing for Spain, making his international debut against Georgia almost two years ago.

The new Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is in the process of overhauling his squad after the club’s worst season in almost 30 years.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Seagulls midfielder Moises Caicedo, with Brighton said to be looking for a £100 million fee.

The most recent offer, for £80 million, was swiftly turned down by Albion.

France forward Christopher Nkunku, who joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in a £63 million switch, continues to have his knee problem assessed.

It forced him off during the final game of Chelsea’s pre-season tour in the United States – a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago.

Chelsea start the new Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on Sunday 13 August while Albion host Luton Town at the Amex for their opener.