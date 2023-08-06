1) A trip to North Lincolnshire to take on the then higher placed Scunthorpe Untied. On 1st August 2009 Russell Slade took his Albion squad to Scunny. A little different from the previous season- he was now armed with Tony Blooms cash and had splashed it on players such as Liam Dickinson, who a few months later was seen carrying a drunken damsel through the streets of North Laine. It is unusual for a lower placed team to visit a higher placed one in pre-season. But Albion’s former Iron Matt Sparrow scored in a 1-2 Seagulls win. Matt Sparrow incidentally did bird.

It was probably the highlight of Slade’s tenure as he was sacked by November.

2) The Townsend Thorensen Cup Final 9th August 1983 – Goldstone Ground Hove. No qualifiers or preliminary rounds – the previous seasons extremely lucky FA Cup Winners Manchester United and the runners up Brighton & Hove Albion turned up looking tanned and little unfit and played out a 0-0 draw. Someone through a shoe at Norman Whiteside but it hit the remaining bit of fencing in the west stand. Chris Ramsey said he knew nothing about it.

The game almost certainly produced the first ever penalty shoot-out at the Goldstone and possibly also Albion’s first ever penalty shoot out. Albion lost.

3) Crystal Palace August 1997 at Albion’s temporary home at the Priestfield Stadium in Gillingham. Premier League Palace won 0-1 and their fans sang ‘where’s the Goldstone gone’ throughout. No one can remember much about the match or why it was arranged. Croydon is far nearer Gillingham, geographically not to mention socially.

4) Longford away July 2000. You couldn’t make some of this up and honestly we’re not. The match was arranged on day nearly every referee in Southern Ireland was at a conference – the man in middle had practically taken charge of the equivalent of Mile Oak reserves v Hollingdean veterans in his previous game and was hopelessly out of his depth. Matthew Wicks committed a foul so bad that even Mickey ‘I am a millionaire’ Adams winced and substituted him immediately . Charlie Oatway wanted a fight after every tackle and after Albion substitute Steve Melton tackled a Longford player neck high the ensuing melee saw Mickey Adams and not the bemused out of puff referee abandon the match at half time.

Albion flew home the next day – leaving following opponents Althone Town somewhat kicking their heels.

5) Fast forward 23 years and Albion took on Chelsea in Philadelphia. Albion also played in Atlanta and New Jersey In the Premier League Summer Series. 12 years previously Albion beat the then European Champions Chelsea 3-1 at the Amex in a very competitive pre-season match in which Albion’s own champions league finalist Vicente scored twice for the Seagulls. This season of course it is Brighton & Hove Albion and not Chelsea who compete in European football – it really is a funny old game.