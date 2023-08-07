A bowls club in Rottingdean has applied to relax planning conditions imposed when a renovation of its clubhouse was approved last month which would end evening matches.

Rottingdean Bowling Club, in Falmer Road, is seeking to vary six conditions of its planning permission to renovate its clubhouse, build a storage unit and replace the changing rooms and toilets.

Among variations to soundproofing and tree protection conditions, the club wants to extend the formal hours of opening later into the evening, to 10pm, arguing that evening matches would not be possible without the extension.

The variation to extend operational hours to allow evening matches has six comments of support from various bowls club members.

A public comment by Norman Watson, the president of Rottingdean Bowling Club, said: “I must point out that we already play bowls outside after 8pm and have done so for many, many years.

“To impose such restrictions would severely affect the way the bowling club operates and prevent us from participating in matches that every other bowling club is able to do.

“During the season we play several matches starting at 6pm which don’t finish until about 9pm. However, allowing for late arrivals of opponents and the activity associated with clearing away the equipment, these could finish half an hour or so later than this.

“It is a well-established practice to play in the evening past 8pm and as far as I know every bowling club in Brighton and Hove, and in Sussex, play evening matches in one league or another during the outdoor season (early April to early October).

“Not being able to do so would have a detrimental effect on the club and its members.”

His comment also said that evening matches started at 6pm so that members who worked could compete midweek in club, district and Sussex-wide competitions.

Club secretary Margaret Kimber said: “This restriction to 8pm means our members cannot take part in any county events because the time they start is at 6pm and they take at least three hours.

“It’s going to mean a huge gap in our bowling calendar and it means we can’t be involved in any county events at all which would be a great shame because many of them this year were very successful and put Rottingdean on the map.”

Other variations include adding soundproofing due to compliance with building regulations and removing a noise condition due to these noise reduction measures.

The club also proposes to eliminate a condition related to access and parking because of the existing access arrangements.

A condition regarding tree protection would be removed because the design already protects existing trees and the club also wants to scrap a condition relating to windows because the plans already include approved window types.

The application was granted permission on Wednesday 5 July, with only two votes against the application at a meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee at Hove Town Hall.

This was despite objections from Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh, who represents Rottingdean and West Saltdean, and from some neighbours.

The club, which has been on the site since 1934, signed a 25-year lease with the council in 2021, taking on responsibility for maintenance to the club.

To read the application, visit the planning portal on the council’s website and search for BH2023/00157.