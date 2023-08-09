A decision to convert all of Brighton and Hove’s “light-touch” controlled parking zones into full schemes one of the options in a review called by the new Labour council.

Light-touch schemes currently restrict residents’ parking to two hours a day, usually one hour in the morning and one in the afternoon, to prevent commuter parking.

At February’s “budget council” meeting, councillors agreed to a five-year plan to restrict parking from 8am to 8pm daily in the current light-touch zones.

After concerns were raised as part of a review of the Surrenden Road area scheme, Labour councillor Trevor Muten said that the decision to change light-touch schemes was included in a city-wide review.

One resident, Iain McGill, spoke out after receiving a letter from Brighton and Hove City Council last month alerting him to the online consultation and five-year programme to end light-touch schemes.

Mr McGill said: “This ‘consultation’ is only consulting upon how soon the scheme will be introduced, with no option to vote against it.

“The areas which have light-touch schemes are those areas where residents have voted for just that.

“For the council to then try to impose full schemes upon them when they have already voted otherwise is absolutely outrageous and makes a mockery of democracy in this city.

“The council decision to do this was made in the spring by the budgetary committee, which Labour have decided to ‘take forward’.

“This also explains the council’s recent attempt to foist a full scheme on Hollingdean when that is not what the people of Hollingdean voted for either.

“So why are the council trying to milk everyone again and again? Clearly, the original plan was to make everything a full scheme and rinse residents with hugely inflated pay-per-hour prices.

“With a new administration, there’s clearly no need to stick to that plan. In a ‘cost of living crisis’, surely they should be solving people’s problems, not creating them?”

Councillor Muten, who chairs the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, urged residents to complete the online consultation which ends on Sunday 10 September.

He said: “From the findings from the recent public consultation in Hollingdean, the council listened to the outcome where residents were clearly not in favour of the introduction of fully permitted parking.

“Labour is committed to a city-wide review of parking. As part of a full review of parking across the whole city, we are looking at the previous administration’s plan to impose all-day permit parking in some areas where there are light-touch restrictions in place.

“I understand why there has been some concern in consultation outcomes in the past and we plan to put that right. We want to restore trust in the council.

“Labour have promised to listen to residents and take their views into account when making decisions that affect them. And that’s what we will do.”

The council said: “A five-year programme to change all light-touch parking schemes to full schemes was agreed by budget council in February of this year.

“However, councillors and council officers will soon be meeting to discuss this programme as part of a wider review of parking in the city.

“Separately, parking schemes that have been introduced recently are being reviewed as part of the normal review process after a year or so of implementation.”

The consultation is open on the council website at consultations.brighton-hove.gov.uk

The council currently has no Transport and Sustainability Committee meetings scheduled on the council calendar.