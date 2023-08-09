Actor. Presenter. Producer…….and now Singer-songwriter and musician!

The star of ‘Homeland’ and many other top roles, Damian Lewis dropped his debut album ‘Mission Creep’ on 16th June this year via the Decca label and it entered within the Top 40 of the Official UK Albums Chart. The album is a thoughtful collection of rootsy, rock and jazz-tinged songs that reveals a deep love of music, and a deep need to communicate.

The album’s origin story begins when Lewis, after leaving school, swapped the rigorous day-to-day regime that had dominated his life for 10 years for something altogether less structured. He took to the road with his guitar and went busking through continental Europe. This experience has stayed with Damian ever since and is reflected in his debut album. Acting of course took over, and took off. Lewis kept his hand in, playing the odd wrap party as part of a scratch band, but the idea of actually making a record only came to him during Lockdown. With the time and space away from a busy acting schedule the star was able to throw himself into playing and writing songs, and the ideas started to flow. Damian was taken back to the time he played the guitar every day, but with the additional maturity and experience that an eventful life has given him.

“I wanted the album to give a sense of a journey to this point, from busking ‘til now.” – Damian Lewis

Meeting and then teaming up with American jazz musician Giacomo Smith inspired Lewis to start playing his own songs in public. Smith introduced Damian to some of the musicians from the much revered Kansas Smitty’s House Band, with whom he immediately jelled – in the studio and on stage. They formed a band fronted by Damian and started gigging.

A festival appearance at Wilderness last year led to more live shows. Packed gigs at London’s Omeara, Koko, the Tabernacle and Hoxton Hall resulted in glowing reviews from the crowds and the critics who described Lewis as “a compelling performer apparently in his element” (Neil McCormick) as he “wowed the crowd” (John Bungey).

In support of his ‘Mission Creep’ album, which can be purchased HERE, Damian Lewis has announced that he will be presenting an evening of live music in Brighton & Hove on Friday 29th September at The Old Market, which is located at 11a Upper Market Street, which is just south of Western Road, as part of a select eight date UK tour.

Tickets for this exciting event can be purchased from the venue HERE and other outlets are listed at the foot of this page HERE.

www.damian-lewis.com