The chief of Brighton disability charity, Possability People, is retiring after a 17 year stint leading the organisation.

Geraldine Des Moulins, who steps down from the role of chief officer, expanded Possability People which today helps disabled people across the city, but also has projects in Eastbourne, Bexhill and Hastings.

An email to Possability People supporters also announced Angela Graham, who has been at the organisation for seven years, as interim chief officer.

Chair of trustees at Possability People, Maddy Hamp, thanked Geraldine for her “devoted service”.

It read: “Today, Geraldine Des Moulins retires after 17 years in her role of chief officer for Possability People.

“Under Geraldine’s leadership the charity has expanded from a small organisation aiming to connect and support disabled people in Brighton and Hove to one covering a far more extensive area with many projects and areas of expertise while still retaining its core values.

“So thank you Geraldine for your many years of devoted service to the charity and we wish you a very happy retirement.

“With the change in leadership comes change for Possability People too but we will, as always, be there to support, advise and serve the disabled people who rely on us.”

Starting off life as the Fed – the Federation of Disabled People – in 1981, the charity was renamed Possability People in 2016.

It has largely the same aims as its original ethos: to promote social inclusion of disabled people in Sussex by involving disabled communities and providing services and advice.

Interim chief of Possability People, Angela Graham, said: “I am really excited for the future of our charity and proud to lead us into the next chapter of our story.

“What we do matters. We change lives. Our aim is to empower and enable people to live the lives they choose and we have a dedicated and incredible staff team who make this happen across our wide range of services.

“We now are looking to a future where we can build on the foundation laid by Geraldine over the last 17 years, growing and expanding our support and services ensuring that anyone with a long-term health condition, including mental health, who wants or needs our support can and does access it.”

Possability People often collaborates with other local organisations helping disabled people across the city, including Amaze and BADGE (Brighton Access for Disabled Groups Everywhere).

Pippa Hodge and Rob Arbery, BADGE co-founders, said: “Geraldine has held the torch high for disability equalities in the city for many years.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to join forces with her over the past three years and add our focus on parking and access needs for blue badge holders.

“We are proud to have collaborated with Geraldine on city-wide improvements for disabled people’s daily access needs and will continue this essential work in keeping with the long-awaited Accessible City Strategy which Geraldine has championed with such determination.

“We will miss you, Geraldine, and wish you a very well deserved retirement.”