A Hollingdean GP surgery is set to relocate a 20-minute walk away to Lewes Road and its current premises revert to a four-bedroom home.

The School House Surgery, Hertford Road said it would be moving to the new Preston Barracks development in November in a planning application submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council.

The surgery, party of Allied Medical Practice, says the current surgery, formerly a residential house, is too small.

However, NHS Sussex says the move is not set in stone, and if it does go ahead, will not happen this autumn.

A letter from Dr Richard Mitchell and Dr J.L. Thompson says that it “confirms” plans to move to a new medical centre at Preston Barracks, Lewes Road in November 2023.

However, NHS Sussex says these plans are in fact in early stages and that Allied Medical Practice is seeking future planning permission to convert and sell the building, should a proposed move go ahead.

The letter included in planning documents states: “The current surgery is too small to meet new required patient numbers and as it was originally a house does not have the desired layout and accessibility for all customer groups.”

The School House Surgery only has two patient rooms, alongside office spaces, a reception and a lobby.

There are four full time and six part-time staff at the School House premises.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex, IC24 and Allied Medical Practice, said: “We can reassure patients at School House Surgery that there are no plans to move in November this year.

“There are longer term plans being considered by IC24 and Allied Medical Practice to move to a new medical centre at Preston Barracks on Lewes Road.

“These are at an early stage and no formal plans have been agreed.

“However in preparation, the School House Surgery building owner has recently applied for future planning permission to convert and sell the building, should a proposed move go ahead.

“The School House Surgery is a leased building and needs modernisation if it is to continue to provide high-quality care for patients.

“It is therefore being considered to move this surgery to the new medical centre on Lewes Road, which would mean the practice can offer better services that are fit for modern healthcare, from a purpose-built building.

“We had not yet notified or engaged with patients, due to uncertainty around the development’s completion date and no agreement yet being reached by the partners and the developers.

“However, we absolutely recognise the importance of working with our patients and a period of patient engagement is due to begin in September for patients to hear more about the opportunities at Preston Barracks, to share their views and ask any questions they have, including public transport links and facilities.

“An event is taking place on the 5 October 2023, for patients to come and speak to the practice team and hear more about the plans.

“Patients will be contacted directly with further details.”

Allied Medical Practice currently also operates Church Surgery on Lewes Road, which along with the Hertford Road site are both leased buildings.

Preston Barracks Medical Centre is currently still under development with no confirmed date of opening. It is expected that the building will be ready in early summer 2024.

The Preston Barracks site is an 18-minute walk from School House Surgery and a 5-minute walk from Church Surgery.

NHS Sussex said that plans to relocate will involve an Equality and Health Inequalities Impact Assessment (EHIA) will take place to assess any impact to patients with a disability or struggle to get to the new location.

They also say that there will be no interruption to patients’ access to GP services as a result of any proposed move and patients will not need to re-register.

You can read the full planning application on the council’s planning portal under the reference: BH2023/02059