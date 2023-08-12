Chelsea are reported to have submitted a British record £115 million offer for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The offer trumps a £110 million deal agreed with Liverpool after the Ecuador international said that he wanted to move to the London club.

Jurgen Klopp said yesterday (Friday 11 August) that a deal had been struck which was worth in the region of £110 million for the 21-year-old player.

But with Caicedo keen to join Chelsea, the Blues are reported to have underlined their longstanding interest with an even higher offer.

The previous offer from Chelsea – the club’s third – was reported to be worth about £80 million but it was swiftly rejected.

Caicedo was linked to a move to Arsenal at the start of this year but was thwarted and, in March, he signed a new contract with Albion.

The Seagulls signed Caicedo from the Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle in February 2021 for £4 million.

Since the World Cup at the end of last year Albion have valued the player at about £100 million.

The transfer drama is being played out as Chelsea prepare to host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge tomorrow in their opening match of the new Premier League season, kicking off at 4.30pm.

Liverpool’s interest in Caicedo is part of a drive by manager Jurgen Klopp to reinforce his midfield options after Jordan Henderson and Fabinho left for the Saudi Pro League last month.

Naby Keita and James Milner have also recently left the club, with 37-year-old Milner joining Brighton on a free transfer in June when his Liverpool contract expired.

Brighton have already sold another midfielder – 24-year-old Alexis Mac Allister – to Liverpool this summer.

The Argentina World Cup winner moved to Anfield in June in a deal worth an initial £35 million but valued at £55 million with add-ons.

Brighton are due to start their season in a 3pm kick off against newly promoted Luton Town at the Amex today.