A butcher’s shop owner is concerned about a proposed red route in London Road, Brighton, after his suppliers and rubbish collection service were fined for parking outside.

Graham Maides, who owns and runs M&B Meats, in London Road, received his first ticket yesterday (Thursday 10 August) for parking outside the shop to load the van for deliveries.

One of his suppliers has already pulled out of delivering after receiving a parking ticket.

Even the commercial refuse collector has fallen foul of what Mr Maides believes is a new parking regime.

He said: “Where the Santander was (now Costa) is where the loading bay is. We used to have one by Poundland, but then the bus stop moved, and the pavement was extended. We never used to have a bus stop there.

“There is a tiny area before the bus stop but, if another van pulls in to deliver, they get a ticket for being on the bus stop.

“We’ve only just started getting tickets as we didn’t know about the camera. Now everyone has them.

“A lot of the time, the area in front of the shop is filled with Deliveroo drivers for the KFC. Sometimes there are seven scooters on the pavement.”

Having running his independent business for 26 years, Mr Maides is concerned that, if his suppliers refuse to deliver, it will be the end because his shop has no rear access.

Mr Maides is also worried by Brighton and Hove City Council’s proposal for a “red route” along London Road, with the loading bays 150ft away. He said that it was too far for suppliers whose deliveries included 150lb – or 70kg – pig carcasses.

And it was particularly frustrating, Mr Maides said, that the fine was issued before 7am when disruption to buses and other traffic was minimal.

His business has also lost out on low-cost parking because Mr Maides used to keep his vans in the Oxford Street car park – now a building site as the St Peter’s Medical Centre expands.

Instead, he rents a private space and has an annual ticket for the London Road car park.

Mr Maides added: “I’m paying £3,000 a year to park our vans when they’re not in use and getting fined for parking up for deliveries to earn the money to pay for parking.”

The council’s “red route” consultation is currently open on its website until Sunday 17 September.

A map included as part of the consultation shows a loading bay just south of Ann Street, a second small bay just south of York Hill and a third on the opposite side of the road, north of Baker Street.

Clark Maides filmed a delivery by a supplier who had to park in Oxford Street.

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, who chairs the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “We’ve installed a new CCTV camera on the London Road to help keep the northbound bus stop opposite Francis Street clear.

“This followed complaints that buses were continually unable to access the bus stop due to other vehicles parking in it.

“It is well known that vehicles other than buses are not permitted to stop in a bus stop, including to unload. This applies 24/7.

“There are loading bays south of Ann Street or north of Baker Street that traders can use for deliveries and waste collections.

“Loading is also permitted on some side streets with double yellow lines where there isn’t a loading ban.

“Penalty charge notices issued for parking on double yellow lines can be appealed online by providing evidence of loading.

“In June 2021, councillors agreed in principle to introduce red routes along this stretch of the London Road and also on the Lewes Road.

“Red routes are designed to improve safety, traffic flow and air quality.

“We are currently engaging with the community on what red routes will look like – and a further period of consultation will start once the restrictions are in place for a period of 18 months.

“We would encourage local people and traders to give us their feedback before Sunday 17 September.

“To do so, please visit https://consultations.brighton-hove.gov.uk.

“We would stress that no decisions have been taken yet and all comments will be taken into consideration.”