1) it’s all down to Aston Villa keeping Albion from glory – even for a few hours. Back in May 2017 a last minute goal from a young lad called Grealish prevented Albion from being crowned Football League Champions as Newcastle took the honour – fast forwarded six years and and Villa allowing Newcastle a 95th minute ….fifth goal prevented the Seagulls from leading the Premier League on Match Of The Day at least.

2) James Milner, who made his debut for Swindon against Albion at Withdean in 2003 made his 626th league appearance and his Premier League debut for Albion – he looked half his age , assured and tremendous asset for for the title chasing Seagulls.

3 Pies – and their much discussed lack of availability in the 1901 lounges – no longer can a pie be purchased with ease over the counter oh no – one must now order one and have it accompanied with beans and mash all for a tenner, as opposed to five quid for an over the counter pie last season. Also it takes on average around 45 minutes for said to be delivered. Also £6.60 for a pint of Moretti. Don’t over cook that golden goose. Goose isn’t available …….yet.

4) Fantastic football and a wonderful atmosphere are freely available throughout the stadium. Albion have a surfeit of riches in all areas. The people of Brighton & Hove are very very lucky – back in 2017 when Tony Bloom and Paul Barber said their intention was to make Albion a top ten established Premier League club, many scoffed and expected curiosity killed that cat (straight back down) they are not scoffing now (not a another pie pun) with players like Ferguson, Adringra and Enciso on the bench, players who would walk into most Premier League starting line ups, we firmly believe Albion can push on and challenge Manchester City.

5) Moises Caicedo – squad number the revered number 25. Obviously off soon, likely a British record until Tottenham bid for Evan Ferguson. Where? Who knows. Can he speak German?