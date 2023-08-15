Two parking spaces in Brighton city centre have sold for almost £50,000 at auction.

The spaces, at Braemar House in Norfolk Road near Western Road, are currently being leased for £5,600 per year

They went under the hammer, reaching a final price of £46,000 – £9,000 above the lower guide – at at an auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers on 26 July.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “In a city where parking can be hard to find, I was not surprised to see these spaces acquired.

“It was a rare opportunity to secure two car parking spaces located within a walled compound in the heart of the city centre.”

The spaces are situated at the southern end of Norfolk Road, close to its junction with Western Road, close to local shopping facilities, offices, pubs and restaurants – with the seafront and its recreational facilities only a few hundred metres to the south.