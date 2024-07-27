Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Jan Paul van Hecke were given a sensational welcome to the American Express offices in Tokyo earlier this week.

Albion are touring in Japan, with a pre-season training camp in Tokyo and matches against Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy at the National Stadium.

The Albion stars were greeted by hundreds of Amex staff, taking photos, cheering and wearing special Japan Tour 2024 t-shirts.

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber and club ambassador Glenn Murray joined the trio on the visit, and there was standing room only as the players took part in a question-and-answer session with staff.

Danny commented, “It’s been an amazing welcome across Tokyo and Japan, and it was wonderful to see so many American Express colleagues come out to give us such an amazing welcome.

“We have felt the love and the passion and it’s something we want to reciprocate.”

Albion won their opening fixture against Kashima 5-1, and will complete the tour with Sunday’s match against Tokyo Verdy.