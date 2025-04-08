Six fire engines and a command unity were sent to tackle a shed blaze in Brighton at the weekend.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 11.43am on Saturday 5 April to reports of a shed fire in Stanstead Crescent, Brighton.

“Crews from Preston Circus, Hove and Roedean are in attendance.

“Firefighters are currently using six breathing apparatus, three hose-reel jets and one main jet to tackle the fire.

“Please avoid the area.”

In an update at 1.30pm on Saturday, the fire service said: “At the height of the incident, six fire engines were in attendance, with crews from Preston Circus, Hove, Pevensey and Lewes.

“As of 1.20pm, four fire engines, the command support unit and officers are in attendance.

“As of 1.34pm, the incident is being scaled down to two fire engines and crews are damping down to ensure the fire is out.

“Police are in attendance for traffic management.

“Please continue to avoid the area.”