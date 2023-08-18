Brighton and Hove Albion defender Odel Offiah has signed a new contract that runs until 2025, the club said today (Friday 18 July).

Albion said: “The defender will now join Scottish Premiership side Hearts on a season-long loan.”

The 20-year-old is expected to make his debut for Hearts in their Viaplay Cup tie against Partick Thistle on Sunday.

Albion technical director David Weir, who spent almost three seasons with Hearts as a player, said: “Odel has been around the first team picture for a while now but we want him to get regular minutes.

“It was great for us to have another academy graduate get their first taste of Premier League football last season, something Odel had earned.

“And we’re looking forward to seeing how he adapts to this new challenge in Scotland. We wish him the best of luck for the season.”

Offiah joined Brighton from Bromley in 2017 and progressed through the academy before making his first team debut against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup in 2021.

He made his Premier League debut in five months ago, in April, against Nottingham Forest.

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage said: “We’re really happy to get this deal done and welcome Odel to Hearts.

“Once again, we had the inconvenience of rival clubs trying to muscle in at the last minute but Odel was steadfast in his desire to come to Hearts which says it all about our standing in Scottish football.

“We’ve had a really good few weeks at the club in terms of recruitment and the action on the pitch getting started.

“And I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say that I’m looking forward to watching Odel pulling on a Hearts jersey and helping the team to build on a positive start.”

The Scottish side recovered to win 4-3 on aggregate against Rosenborg in the Europa Conference League.

The Jambos lost the first leg in Norway 2-1 before winning the second leg 3-1 at Tynecastle yesterday. Cammy Devlin scored a stoppage-time winner to set up a play-off round showdown with Greek side PAOK.

It was special night for Devlin’s midfield partner, with 19-year-old Aidan Denholm impressing in his first start for his boyhood club, having initially being released at the end of last season.