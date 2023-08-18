Steps singer Lisa Scott-Lee has shown she can laugh at her own expense after her response to a snippet in the Popbitch celebrity newsletter.

Scott-Lee, 47, took part in Steps’ headline performance at Brighton Pride’s Fabuloso in the Park event, in Preston Park, on Sunday 6 August.

Popbitch ran a brief story, headlined “Dejected-Lee”. It said: “Spotted partying Brighton’s Legends bar after headlining the city’s Pride concert: Lisa Scott-Lee.

“At the bar, she tried to order a drink from an area that wasn’t in service.

“When a bartender told her she’d need to move round to the other bit to get served, she replied: ‘But I’m Lisa Scott-Lee.’

“The singer looked baffled when the young staff member didn’t recognise her and was forced to queue with the masses for her prosecco.”

Now, some things are “Better Best Forgotten”, according to one of the songs by the 1990s superstars who also had hits with the Bee Gees classic Tragedy.

But Scott-Lee took to Twitter with the picture above, captioned: “Here is the photo evidence.”

One response on Twitter said: “LSL you are the best! You deserve annual membership to legends. (If you wanted it.)”

Others said “Top tier response”, “That is a Tragedy” and “That’s how you draw a line under something”.

And another tweeted: “She shouldn’t have even had to say it – any gay worth their salt should know! Twinks of today have no idea of pop royalty.”

