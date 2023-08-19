Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 4

Magnificent Albion put in another brilliant performance at Molineux with a repeat of the convincing scoreline in last week’s opening fixture of the league season.

Wolves looked to have gone ahead on three minutes but Pedro Neto’s deflected effort was ruled offside.

And just 12 minutes later Kaoru Mitoma scored a sensational opener, beating at least five Wolves defenders before slotting home.

Pascal Gross saw a free kick saved well by Jose Sa and Wolves had a couple of chances to equalise, the best falling to Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Within seconds of the restart after half time, Mitoma tuned provider, with Solly March and Danny Welbeck also involved.

Mitoma’s pass found Pervis Estupinan who rifled home his shot.

Albion fans hardly had a chance to sit down before a sublime Billy Gilmour pass sent Julio Enciso away. His cross was tucked home by Solly March.

And barely three minutes later, Enciso was at it again squeezing between two defenders and presenting March with another opportunity which he gratefully accepted and made it 0-4.

Hwang Hee-chan pulled a goal back for Wolves and late on, after a scuffle with Lewis Dunk, Wolves’ Matheus Nunes was sent off.

But Albion dominated throughout, reminiscent of Gus Poyet’s League One Seagulls but at a level now simply off the scale as they lead the Premier League.