Students at the Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) have been celebrating their GCSE results today (Thursday 24 August).

BACA principal Jack Davies said: “It’s been fantastic to see our students opening their results today and I want to say a huge well done to everyone at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy.

“Our students have worked incredibly hard towards their exams and should be so proud of what they have achieved – we certainly are.

“I am confident they will go on to achieve great things.”

The best results this year were achieved by Aadil Hossain who earned seven grade 9s in biology, chemistry, history, English literature, maths, physics and further maths, three grade 8s in DT (design and technology), English language and computer science.

Another BACA pupil, Calissa Chapple, achieved six grade 9s in biology, chemistry, physics, geography, art and English literature, a grade 8 in English language, and a grade 7 in maths.

Student Erica Quartey achieved two grade 9s, six grade 8s and two grade 7s.

The school declined to publish a breakdown of its results.