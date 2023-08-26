The A259 Brighton seafront road partially reopened to traffic earlier today (Saturday 26 August) on what is traditionally one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “The A259 eastbound has partially reopened following its closure due to the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel on Saturday 15 July.

“Two lanes have been opened to traffic this morning which will help ease congestion in the city centre over the bank holiday weekend.

“Repairs are still ongoing, and health and safety remains our priority.

“We would like to thank residents and businesses for their patience during this period.

“The teams involved are working hard to complete this work quickly and help minimise disruption.”

On Thursday, the council said: “The situation is constantly changing due to the stability of the structure and weather conditions.”

These were making it hard to assess how long demolition would take, the council added.