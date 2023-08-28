Volunteers and supporters gathered at Benfield Hill this weekend to mark the 30th anniversary of the site becoming a designated local nature reserve.

They held a picnic and ceremony to commemorate the milestone just north of the A27 Brighton bypass near the A293 link road junction.

The organisers said: “Benfield Hill is Hove’s first and oldest designated local nature reserve and this year marks our 30th anniversary.

“Since being designated Hove’s first local nature reserve in 1993, Benfield Hill has been recognised as a unique example of a chalk grassland habitat.”

At the 30th anniversary picnic, the organisers welcomed members of the Brighton and Hove Wildlife Forum, local rangers and Councillor John Hewitt as well as Benfield Wildlife and Conservation Group committee members.

They added: “To mark the occasion, the committee raised a toast and expressed their thanks to everyone past and present who has supported the group’s work and the interests of Benfield Hill.

“It’s a unique example of a chalk grassland habitat with a rich biodiversity from adders to orchids and glow worms to dormice.

“Sitting on the urban fringe, it is a gateway to the South Downs National Park and enjoyed and valued by the community – from those getting exercise, taking their dogs for a walk or to just enjoy the wildflowers, wildlife and views.

“The Benfield Wildlife and Conservation Group is focused on protecting and promoting Benfield Hill Local Nature Reserve for generations to come.

“We engage with the community through educational talks, wildlife surveys, scrub clearing and nature walks – all of which are extremely popular.

“We can’t do this without all the members, volunteers, partners and supporters who help us and we are always on the lookout for people who want to get involved and make a difference.”

Last month the group announced that it had received lottery funding to help with its activities.

