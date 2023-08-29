Brighton and Hove Albion have signed 19-year-old Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba for a reported fee of about £25 million.

Described as a “wonderkid”, Baleba is seen a replacement for Moises Caicedo who was sold to Chelsea for a deal worth up to £115 million earlier this month.

Albion said this evening (Tuesday 29 August): “We are delighted to confirm the signing of Carlos Baleba from Lille for undisclosed terms.

“The 19-year-old has joined on a five-year deal until June 2028.”

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “Carlos is a very good player. He’s very young but a specific player for our style. He will be the future of the club.”

Technical director David Weir said: “We are really happy to be able to bring Carlos to the club.

“He’s 19 and will need some time to get used to his new surroundings, our culture and the language.

“He will get all the support he needs to make that transition and we’re looking forward to seeing him in action.”

Albion said: “The Cameroonian made the move to Lille in January 2022, having played academy football in his homeland.

“Having made 13 appearances for Lille’s B team, he made his first-team debut last September as a substitute in a 1-0 win against Lens.

“His first Ligue 1 start came in January in a goalless draw with Stade Brestois.

“He went on to make 19 league appearances during the 2022-23 season. He has made a further two appearances this season.”