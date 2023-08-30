It’s certain that we all know where The Menstrual Cramps are coming from when they refer to themselves as “Nazi kicking, guitar swinging, feminist singing, riot girls of this generation” and a “queer DIY punk band”. Yep Bristol’s answer to the Lambrini Girls methinks! But what do others say?

“I f*ckin’ love The Menstrual Cramps – arguably and bizarrely the missing link between Crass and the Spice Girls if they’d read the SCUM Manifesto instead of OK Magazine.” – Ged Babey, Louder Than War

“A true embodiment of the spirit of punk in both their performance and their lyrical content”. – Uber Rock

It is said that The Menstrual Cramps formed in a broken bedroom in Bristol, on the verge of homelessness, and rife with anger. DIY, loud, queer, anti-fascist, anti-racist, pro-choice, intersectional, and feminist, and they aren’t here to take your shit!

Well they certainly have the punk attitude, but if you were ever in any doubt of the band’s message, then I guess that you can do no wrong by rockin’ on up to The Prince Albert in Brighton on the afternoon of Sunday 10th March 2024 from 2pm, as The Menstrual Cramps courtesy of promoters An Alternative Gathering, will be showing punters exactly how it’s dun!

Check out their sounds on their Bandcamp page HERE and then purchase your concert tickets HERE before they all sell out!!! The support is still to be announced, but no doubt will be in keeping with the DIY punk theme.

linktr.ee/themenstrualcramps