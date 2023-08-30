Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the Dean Wood care home in Warren Road, Woodingdean.

Residents were reported to have been evacuated to the neighbouring Nuffield Hospital.

Shortly before 5pm, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that fire was out at the BUPA-run home, with smoke having earlier been visible for some distance.

The fire service said: “We were called at 3.18pm on Wednesday 30 August to reports of a fire at a property in Warren Road, Woodingdean, Brighton.

“There are five fire engines with crews from Roedean, Preston Circus, Hove and Lewes in attendance, along with an aerial ladder platform and incident control unit.

“The aerial ladder platform, one main jet and one hydrant are currently in use.

“Please avoid the area.

“Further update to follow at 5pm.”