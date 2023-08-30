An appeal has been launched to reunite a python with its owner after it was found by a university bus stop.

The Royal Python, nicknamed Biffa by Coastway Vets because it was found by some bins by the Falmer Village bus stop, was handed into their care on Sunday by a “brave” member of the public.

Yesterday, the practice posted a picture of it on its Facebook page – but so far, its owner has not come forward.

Head nurse for exotics Amy Shadbolt said: “Some guy just picked it up and brought it to us. They must have been very brave to do so because it’s quite a big snake.

“It’s not poisonous or anything but it can still give you a nasty bite. It has given us a few hisses, it’s not the friendliest animal.

“We don’t know if it’s a girl or a boy. We have a feeling he hasn’t been missing that long as he’s quite plump, so probably only missing for a week or two.

“We had one enquiry from someone who lost their snake a year ago, but they sent us some pictures and the markings were different.”

Coastway, which is based in Freshfield Business Park, will keep the snake for seven days.

If an owner has not come forward by then, it will hand it to a reptile rescue centre for rehoming.

If you know who owns the snake, call Coastway on 01273 692257.