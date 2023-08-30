Original founding members Sid Truelove and Zillah Minx formed the gothic anarcho-punk Rubella Ballet at the very tail-end of the 1970’s and they released several albums, the first of which being the ‘Ballet Bag’ cassette only release which came with a booklet and a badge. ‘At Last It’s Playtime’ came next in the mid 1980s, which was swiftly followed by ‘IF’ a year later. Their initial final album ‘At The End Of The Rainbow’ dropped in 1990 and within a year they had called it a day.

Like all good things, the idea of forming Rubella Ballet was on the cards by the end of that decade and then as the millennium passed the outfit reconvened and have continued on and off since.

Even more colourful than Hagar The Womb, Rubella Ballet was another creative band that wanted to get away from the black ‘uniforms’ several other bands were wearing while shouting out that lyrics weren’t always about the bomb or wars. Formed in the Autumn of 1979, after several random practices (live ones) and vocalists including Annie Anxiety, the band ultimately came to a steady line up consisting of Zillah Minx on vocals, and three of The Fatal Microbes’ ex-members. Sid played drums, Gem played bass and Pete Fender played guitar.

Due to their connections with Crass, and Gem and Pete being Poison Girls’ vocalist/guitarist Vi Subversa’s children, the band found themselves fortunate enough to find places to play at without difficulty, a label to release music with and equipment. The band first appeared live during a Crass and Poison Girls concert at the Conway Hall in Red Lion Square, London, but played their first ‘real’ gig at a fundraiser, opening for Poison Girls at the Theatre Royal in Stratford. This first gig, supporting Crass and Poison Girls, led to their own headline gigs and support gigs and tours with Death Cult, The Damned, Faith No More, The Mission, Dr. And The Medics, Flux Of Pink Indians, Sex Gang Children, Conflict, Alien Sex Fiend, and so many more.

It’s reasonably fair to state that Rubella Ballet have been a staple of the UK punk scene for over four decades and with their dayglo antics and fluorescent stage lighting they literally stood right out. Especially when at that time colour had virtually drained from the punk scene. Like them or hate them, you could not ignore them! It has been said that “They were the band who bridged the gaps between The Sex Pistols, X Ray Spex, and Crass” – Tyler Vile Punk Globe Dec 2014.

Over the past few years, a trio of albums have appeared from Rubella Ballet, these being ‘Planet Punk’ (2014), ‘Danger Of Death’ (2018) and the 6-track ‘Rich With Our Money’ (2023). You can check out their recorded material on their Bandcamp page, which is found HERE.

Concert promoters ‘An Alternative Gathering’ have now announced that Rubella Ballet will be performing an afternoon live set in Brighton at The Prince Albert on Sunday 4th February 2024 from 2pm. Support will come from noisy, melodic UK street punk sounds with a hint of upbeat ska via Not The Face, as well as in-yer-face Brighton punks Daffodildos.

Purchase your concert tickets HERE.

www.rubellaballet.com