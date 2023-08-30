A thug left a Co-op shop worker with serious head injuries after attacking him as he tried to prevent blatant shoplifting at a store in Portslade.

Police have arrested and bailed two boys, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, one of them suspected of having been armed with a knife.

Neighbours found the shop closed on police advice after the attack and one said that it was not the first time that youths had just tried walking out with goods without paying.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a report of an assault at the Co-op store, in Abinger Road, Portslade, at around 7.30pm on Sunday (27 August).

“A 23-year-old man attended hospital with serious head injuries.

“A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article, possession of class A and class B drugs and theft.

“A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, theft and possession of class B drugs.

“They have both been released on bail pending further inquiries.”

The Southern Co-op said: “We’re deeply saddened by the incident involving our colleague who we will be offering follow-up help from a trained trauma support colleague.

“Crimes like this are unacceptable and we’d urge anyone with information to speak to the police.

“While we’ve taken a number of security measures to protect our colleagues as much as possible, unfortunately incidents such as this are on the rise and experienced by many retailers, not just ourselves.

“The sad reality is that this behaviour impacts the whole community and we all need to work together to resolve these issues.”