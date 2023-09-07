Back on 22nd August Simon Raymonde and his Brighton record label Bella Union chums announced that they had signed the brilliant Colouring and that there will be an album out next year. They also flagged up the luminous single ‘Lune’ which can be listened to HERE.

Colouring was also one of the 98 acts announced this week as part of the ‘Mutations Festival’ that is happening throughout Brighton in November – Details HERE.

Obviously November is some way off, so Bella Union have decided to put on a showcase night for three of their newest artists. This will be taking place at Brighton’s premiere intimate music venue The Folklore Rooms on Friday 15th September and begins at 8pm.

The other Bella Union acts that are appearing that night are Wren Hinds who dropped ‘Don’t Die In The Bundu’ long player on 21st July via Bella Union, and also on the bill is War Violet who you can listen to HERE.

What Bella Union say about Colouring:

Bella Union are thrilled to announce the signing Colouring, the recording alias of singer and musician Jack Kenworthy.

Following a run of early EPs released via Interscope Records that caught the attention of Zane Lowe, Huw Stephens, Phil Taggart and Annie Mac, Colouring’s acclaimed debut album Wake was released in May 2021. Melodically influenced by the 00s post-Britpop greats (early Coldplay, Elbow, Keane), whilst taking electronic and rhythmic cues from the likes of Radiohead and James Blake, the album saw Colouring finesse his kaleidoscopic beat-driven dream-pop on blissful tracks such as ‘Fading’ and ‘Beautiful Life’.

Colouring’s upcoming second album is his most personal and compelling work to date and will be released via Bella Union in early 2024. More details will be revealed soon….

What Bella Union say about Wren Hinds:

A fresh chapter takes soft, sure shape for Cape Town-based singer-songwriter Wren Hinds on his new album. Released through Bella Union on 21st July 2023, ‘Don’t Die In The Bundu’ follows Bella Union Pressings’ vinyl releases of Wren’s first three Bandcamp LPs. A gleaming set of gently dappled and poetic songs about fatherhood and fortitude, the album roots its restrained strength in an innate understanding of what matters most to us.

Wren’s own life began on the South-east coast of Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa. His father was a musician, his mother a landscape painter. While his dad inspired Wren to record whenever and wherever he could, his mother’s artform coloured his approach to songwriting: “painting with sound” is Wren’s description, a methodology illustrated by his use of light, shade and space to communicate powerful impressions and feelings.

Recorded at a timber cabin in the South Peninsula mountainside, about 40km outside of Cape Town, ‘Don’t Die In The Bundu’ is at once a natural evolution from his earlier work…, a fresh start and a statement of commitment, embedded in its title. Drawn from “a few personal experiences,” says Wren, the inspiration for the title helps pinpoint its purpose. “It was inspired by a very old survival book distributed in South Africa and Zimbabwe. I had a few title options I was playing with, and around July 2022 a friend and I were held up at gunpoint in Cape Town. Fortunately we weren’t harmed or anything, but the whole ordeal helped me to settle on the title.”

Meanwhile, parenthood helped crystallise Wren’s perspective on the trials of our times. “I try not to be too pessimistic about the future, especially now that I have a kid. It forces me to look at the beauty in humanity and the mysterious nature of this place we call home. I guess, like everyone else, I’m often trying to figure out how it all fits together, and how we fit into this story… Now that I’m a father, I’d rather live in hope than in fear.” Richly subtle, deeply inquisitive, ‘Don’t Die In The Bundu’ illustrates Wren’s preference beautifully.

Tickets for this concert at The Folklore Rooms can be purchased HERE.

linktr.ee/colouringmusic

www.instagram.com/wrenhinds

linktr.ee/Warviolet

www.bellaunion.com