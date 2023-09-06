This morning the folks at FORM. have announced this year’s lineup for their fifth edition of ‘Mutations Festival‘ which is held in Brighton.
It is considered one the UK’s hottest festivals for new music and will be taking place at various venues throughout Brighton on 2nd to 5th November.
There will be live performances from over 100 of the most important established and developing international artists that are around at the moment!
As always, the festival will feature performances from a diverse range of the most exciting, established, and upcoming artists from around the world, all congregating in Brighton to perform at 9 of the city’s most treasured Grassroots Music Venues across 4 incredible days of live music – a much loved fixture of the city’s Autumn music calendar.
At only 1,000 capacity, Mutations Festival 2023 presents one of the most exciting and extensive line-ups for an intimate festival that you’ll see all year, including live sets from artists including Fat White Family, Public Service Broadcasting, The Staves, Django Django, Porridge Radio, Gruff Rhys, Bar Italia, Steve Mason, Grove, Just Mustard, Dream Wife, Paris Paloma, Prima Queen, Panic Shack, Antony Szmierek, Ditz, Life, Chappaqua Wresting, The Lounge Society, and more, performing across many of the city’s most-loved independent venues including Chalk, Patterns, The Prince Albert, Green Door Store, The Hope and Ruin, Latest Music Bar, The Folklore Rooms, Alphabet and Zahara.
Founded in 2015, the genre-melting ‘Mutations Festival 001‘ set the foundation for its daring line-ups to come. 2019’s edition shifted location, seeing a mysterious venue unearthed on the outskirts of the city as ‘Mutations Festival 002‘ evolved into a powerhouse of creative exploration.
2021 brought the festivals first Sold-Out edition as ‘Mutations Festival 003’ established the festival as one of the best events to discover new music in the country, featuring artists such as Yard Act, Baxter Dury, Working Men’s Club, and Billy Nomates.
Building on the demand of 2021, ‘Mutations Festival 004’ saw the festival deliver a politically charged line-up, bringing together some of the most exciting and important alternative and post-punk acts including Pussy Riot, Squid, Shame, Black Country New Road, Warmduscher, Bob Vylan, Bodega, W.H. Lung and more.
Now fully established as occurring annually in Brighton on the first weekend of November, ‘Mutations Festival 005’ sees its programmes continue to pursue innovative and inspiring acts, building a line-up that brings together like-minded music fans, hungry to uncover the unknown and the unexpected.
‘Mutations Festival’ is curated and produced by concert promoters FORM. Based in Brighton and London, FORM produce over 600 events a year and have been responsible for bringing some of the world’s biggest acts to Brighton, including The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Bicep, Glass Animals, Fontaines D.C., Bonobo, Flume, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Courtney Barnett, and many more, as well as programming and producing the Pitchfork London, Visions and Wave Festivals.
The full festival line-up of acts appearing across the event is as follows – We have included photos of acts that we have already had the pleasure of witnessing live in order to assist you:
THURSDAY 2ND NOVEMBER 2023:
THE STAVES
BAR ITALIA
PARIS PALOMA
PRIMA QUEEN
THE GOLDEN DREGS
CHARTREUSE
CLARA MANN
CONCHÚR WHITE
CVC
HEKA
MARIA BC
NAIMA BOCK
MEDIUM BUILD
MODERN WOMAN
PICTURE PARLOUR
SOMEONE
THE NEW EVES
TROUT
UNFLIRT
FRIDAY 3RD NOVEMBER 2023:
PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCASTING
ANTONY SZMIEREK
PANIC SHACK
PORRIDGE RADIO
STEVE MASON
BLUE BENDY
FLAMINGODS
GODCASTER
JOANIE
MERYL STREEK
PEANESS
PREGOBLIN
ROBOCOBRA QUARTET
SPIELMANN
UGLY
VOKA GENTLE
WATER FROM YOUR EYES
SATURDAY 4TH NOVEMBER 2023:
FAT WHITE FAMILY
DITZ
DREAM WIFE
GROVE
JUST MUSTARD
LIFE
ACID KLAUS
ALIEN CHICKS
BASHT.
BIG SPECIAL
BLOOD WIZARD
BUZZARD BUZZARD BUZZARD
CIRCE
CLOTH
CLT DRP
COLOURING
CONGRATULATIONS
CUBZOA
DEATHCRASH
DEBBY FRIDAY
DOUGIE POOLE
DUST
FLY ANAKIN
HOTLINE TNT
HUMOR
IAN SWEET
KEG
LEGSS
MAN/WOMAN/CHAINSAW
MARIA UZOR
MAY
PEARL & THE OYSTERS
PLANTOID
SAIMING
SLATE
SNÕÕPER
TAPIR!
THE DSM IV
TRICOT
UNIVERSITY
VANITY FAIRY
WELLY
SUNDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 2023:
DJANGO DJANGO
CHAPPAQUA WRESTLING
GRUFF RHYS
THE LOUNGE SOCIETY
ANOTHER SKY
AUTOMOTION
AZIYA
CUCAMARAS
CUMGIRL8
CURRLS
ENGLISH TEACHER
FLIP TOP HEAD
GIRL AND GIRL
JACK VALERO
L’OBJECTIF
MISS TINY
MOREISH IDOLS
THALA
THE HAUNTED YOUTH
VIJI
Ticket information is as follows:
General on sale on Friday 8th September at 10am.
Tickets start at just £25 and are available per day or as a full 4-day weekend pass
Tickets from: mutationsfestival.com
The Brighton & Hove News covered last year’s festival and you can read our reviews below:
Thursday 3rd November 2022 (Day One)
Friday 4th November 2022 (Day Two)
Saturday 5th November 2022 (Day Three)
Sunday 6th November 2022 (Day Four)
The Brighton & Hove News reviews of 2021’s ‘Mutations’ can be viewed below:
Thursday 4th November 2021 (Day One)
Friday 5th November 2021 (Day Two)
Saturday 6th November 2021 (Day Three)
Sunday 7th November 2021 (Day Four)
