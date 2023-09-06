This morning the folks at FORM. have announced this year’s lineup for their fifth edition of ‘Mutations Festival‘ which is held in Brighton.

It is considered one the UK’s hottest festivals for new music and will be taking place at various venues throughout Brighton on 2nd to 5th November.

There will be live performances from over 100 of the most important established and developing international artists that are around at the moment!

As always, the festival will feature performances from a diverse range of the most exciting, established, and upcoming artists from around the world, all congregating in Brighton to perform at 9 of the city’s most treasured Grassroots Music Venues across 4 incredible days of live music – a much loved fixture of the city’s Autumn music calendar.

At only 1,000 capacity, Mutations Festival 2023 presents one of the most exciting and extensive line-ups for an intimate festival that you’ll see all year, including live sets from artists including Fat White Family, Public Service Broadcasting, The Staves, Django Django, Porridge Radio, Gruff Rhys, Bar Italia, Steve Mason, Grove, Just Mustard, Dream Wife, Paris Paloma, Prima Queen, Panic Shack, Antony Szmierek, Ditz, Life, Chappaqua Wresting, The Lounge Society, and more, performing across many of the city’s most-loved independent venues including Chalk, Patterns, The Prince Albert, Green Door Store, The Hope and Ruin, Latest Music Bar, The Folklore Rooms, Alphabet and Zahara.

Founded in 2015, the genre-melting ‘Mutations Festival 001‘ set the foundation for its daring line-ups to come. 2019’s edition shifted location, seeing a mysterious venue unearthed on the outskirts of the city as ‘Mutations Festival 002‘ evolved into a powerhouse of creative exploration.

2021 brought the festivals first Sold-Out edition as ‘Mutations Festival 003’ established the festival as one of the best events to discover new music in the country, featuring artists such as Yard Act, Baxter Dury, Working Men’s Club, and Billy Nomates.

Building on the demand of 2021, ‘Mutations Festival 004’ saw the festival deliver a politically charged line-up, bringing together some of the most exciting and important alternative and post-punk acts including Pussy Riot, Squid, Shame, Black Country New Road, Warmduscher, Bob Vylan, Bodega, W.H. Lung and more.

Now fully established as occurring annually in Brighton on the first weekend of November, ‘Mutations Festival 005’ sees its programmes continue to pursue innovative and inspiring acts, building a line-up that brings together like-minded music fans, hungry to uncover the unknown and the unexpected.

‘Mutations Festival’ is curated and produced by concert promoters FORM. Based in Brighton and London, FORM produce over 600 events a year and have been responsible for bringing some of the world’s biggest acts to Brighton, including The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Bicep, Glass Animals, Fontaines D.C., Bonobo, Flume, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Courtney Barnett, and many more, as well as programming and producing the Pitchfork London, Visions and Wave Festivals.

The full festival line-up of acts appearing across the event is as follows – We have included photos of acts that we have already had the pleasure of witnessing live in order to assist you:

THURSDAY 2ND NOVEMBER 2023:

THE STAVES

BAR ITALIA

PARIS PALOMA

PRIMA QUEEN

THE GOLDEN DREGS

CHARTREUSE

CLARA MANN

CONCHÚR WHITE

CVC

HEKA

MARIA BC

NAIMA BOCK

MEDIUM BUILD

MODERN WOMAN

PICTURE PARLOUR

SOMEONE

THE NEW EVES

TROUT

UNFLIRT

FRIDAY 3RD NOVEMBER 2023:

PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCASTING

ANTONY SZMIEREK

PANIC SHACK

PORRIDGE RADIO

STEVE MASON

BLUE BENDY

FLAMINGODS

GODCASTER

JOANIE

MERYL STREEK

PEANESS

PREGOBLIN

ROBOCOBRA QUARTET

SPIELMANN

UGLY

VOKA GENTLE

WATER FROM YOUR EYES

SATURDAY 4TH NOVEMBER 2023:

FAT WHITE FAMILY

DITZ

DREAM WIFE

GROVE

JUST MUSTARD

LIFE

ACID KLAUS

ALIEN CHICKS

BASHT.

BIG SPECIAL

BLOOD WIZARD

BUZZARD BUZZARD BUZZARD

CIRCE

CLOTH

CLT DRP

COLOURING

CONGRATULATIONS

CUBZOA

DEATHCRASH

DEBBY FRIDAY

DOUGIE POOLE

DUST

FLY ANAKIN

HOTLINE TNT

HUMOR

IAN SWEET

KEG

LEGSS

MAN/WOMAN/CHAINSAW

MARIA UZOR

MAY

PEARL & THE OYSTERS

PLANTOID

SAIMING

SLATE

SNÕÕPER

TAPIR!

THE DSM IV

TRICOT

UNIVERSITY

VANITY FAIRY

WELLY

SUNDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 2023:

DJANGO DJANGO

CHAPPAQUA WRESTLING

GRUFF RHYS

THE LOUNGE SOCIETY

ANOTHER SKY

AUTOMOTION

AZIYA

CUCAMARAS

CUMGIRL8

CURRLS

ENGLISH TEACHER

FLIP TOP HEAD

GIRL AND GIRL

JACK VALERO

L’OBJECTIF

MISS TINY

MOREISH IDOLS

THALA

THE HAUNTED YOUTH

VIJI

Ticket information is as follows:

General on sale on Friday 8th September at 10am.

Tickets start at just £25 and are available per day or as a full 4-day weekend pass

Tickets from: mutationsfestival.com

