Police are hunting for a wanted man with links to Brighton, they said this afternoon (Saturday 9 September).

Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Mikey Blu Turner, 30, who is wanted for multiple offences.

“Mikey is white, of medium build and was last known to have short dark hair, a beard and moustache.

“He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

“He is known to frequent the Brighton, Portsmouth and Yateley areas.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47230150819.”