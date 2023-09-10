Sussex – 262 all out

Leicestershire – 68 for 2

Put in to bat, Sussex were bowled out for 262 by a rampant Leicestershire seam attack on an even day at the 1st Central County Ground.

Led by seam bowler Matt Salisbury, who took 5 for 73, the Foxes were ruthless, ripping through the home side despite some favourable batting conditions.

In reply, the Sussex reduced the visitors to 68 for 2 at the close of play, leaving Rishi Patel and Colin Ackermann unbeaten on 36 and 17 respectively.

After a solid start, Leicestershire captain Lewis Hill lost his wicket to the part-time seam of Tom Haines. Looking to clip a straight delivery, Hill was only able to chip a catch to James Coles at short-mid-on.

Their other wicket fell in a bizarre fashion. After blocking his first three balls, opener Sol Budinger was caught by Henry Crocombe at mid-wicket – mistiming a garish slog off Ari Karvelas in just the second over.

Earlier, in a frenetic end to the morning session, Sussex lost their first four wickets for only 65 runs, collapsing from 50-0 to 115-4 at lunch.

After some sumptuous boundaries in the opening throws, Tom Haines fell for a racy 39 from 29 balls, edging an outswinger from Scott Currie, the over after opening his partner Tom Clark, was out in a similar fashion to Chris Wright. Both were caught by Budinger, who took two excellent catches at third slip and gully.

Seam bowler Currie was tidy throughout. He snagged two wickets for 58 runs in a consistent spell which also brought the end of Oli Carter – the wicketkeeper nicking a good length ball to Colin Ackerman at third slip.

The collapse continued as both Tom Alsop and Cheteshwar Pujara fell before lunch. The former lost his wicket for 10, prey to an athletic diving catch by Umar Amin off Tom Scriven’s bowling. His skipper made 26 and survived a dropped chance before edging Salisbury to Ackerman at second slip.

The hosts’ resistance came in the form of Fynn Hudson-Prentice. With Sussex wobbling on 135-5, the all-rounder kept his side in the game with a fluent, counter-attacking knock of 65. Striking eight fours in his 92-ball innings, Hudson-Prentice took a particular liking to England youngster Rehan Ahmed, carving him for two boundaries as the hosts passed 250.

Fellow all-rounder James Coles also showed some grit, battling his way to 44 from 91 deliveries before Salisbury sent him packing – the teenager chipping a full delivery to Currie at mid-wicket.

Salisbury’s five-wicket-haul was a masterclass in consistency. After Coles, he took the big wicket of Hudson-Prentice with a clean catch of his own bowling.

He then ensured that the Sussex tail wouldn’t wag – pinning Henry Crocombe lbw before finding the edge of Karvelas to end the innings in the 73rd over.

Scriven took Leicestershire’s only other pole – Jack Carson caught at mid-wicket for a 27-ball five.

After the close of play, Karvelas said: “We probably were 30 runs short, 300 is probably par on that wicket.

“We bowled ok with the new ball but we didn’t hit the stumps enough. That’s something we have to rectify tomorrow. But we got two crucial wickets and we know that this is their key partnership.

“We want to win games of cricket, no matter what format. Certainly, both sides know, this is a must-win game. We’re sticking to our processes as we have throughout the season.

“We want to be putting in match-winning performances. I’ve taken wickets in games but I haven’t managed to do something miraculous and win a game for my team. I don’t care how many wickets I take. I want to be winning games of cricket for Sussex.

“Hopefully, this is the game that I can go out there and win the game for my team.”