The council is considering commissioning a mural in a bid to stop taggers vandalising new security hoardings around a derelict park cafe.

There are still no immediate plans to reopen The Level Cafe, which has stood empty for two and a half years because persistent flooding in the basement made it unusable.

Since the cafe closed, vandalism attacks on the public toilets at the back of the building led to their closure too – and in July, the council decided to put up security hoarding around it.

Within hours, the first tags appeared, and the hoardings are now scrawled with unsightly graffiti.

Since the cafe closed, investigations found the flooding was due to surface floodwater not draining from the Level quickly – a problem worsened after a Victorian brick adit which previously diverted groundwater to the aquifer was damaged when the skate park was put in.

Last year, a series of new flood mitigation measures were put in place and Brighton and Hove City Council now says there have not been any recent issues with flooding.

However, the future of the building is still under consideration -although there are no plans to demolish it.

Lead councillor for the environment Tim Rowkins said: “Unfortunately, the Level Café site continues to be affected by graffiti. We are currently looking into commissioning a mural for the fencing to help address this problem and make the site more attractive.

“We are working on an improved graffiti reduction strategy, and public engagements and consultation on that will be announced shortly. Of course we would aim to remove / cover graffiti quickly, and any offensive graffiti is prioritised and removed within 24 hours.

“Residents rightly want to see less graffiti happening in the first place, and for those that commit these crimes to be prosecuted. We will be focusing on that as we update the strategy.

“There have not been any recent issues with flooding in the café building itself, and the future of the building is under consideration.

“There are no plans to demolish the building, and we are assessing options for restoring much needed public toilets to the Level.”