Thunderstorms are set to hit Brighton and Hove this lunchtime as a lightning storm makes its way across the south.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning, saying heavy showers which could bring up to 5cm of rain in two hours are expected – with hail also possible in some parts.

The BBC forecast says thunder and lightning is expected in Brighton from 1pm to 2pm.

The Met Office warning, which runs from midday to 8pm, says: “Whilst many places will miss these, heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out across parts of east and southeast England on Tuesday afternoon.

“Between 20-30 mm rain could fall in less than an hour, with one or two places perhaps catching 40 to 50 mm within two hours, leading to some localised flooding.

“Lightning and hail may be additional hazards. Showers and thunderstorms will slowly die out during the evening.”