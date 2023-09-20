A branch of Boots in Hove remains open and still in business, the company said, after questions on social media about a temporary closure.

The closure of the George Street branch on Monday (18 September) was “a one-off” as a result of staff sickness, according to Boots.

And even then, the pharmacy remained open so that people could collect their prescriptions.

Speculation about the future of the branch has circulated for some time but rumours and questions intensified when the store closed temporarily on Monday.

On the Portlandia – or Portland Road Hove Community – page on Facebook, one member posted: “Has the George Street Boots closed down?”

One reply said: “Apparently, they are short on staff and there has been a lot of shoplifting so aren’t allowed to open unless fully staffed.”

Another said: “I popped in today and the pharmacy side was open but couldn’t go into the other part of the store due to staff shortage and shoplifting.”

One of the regular contributors to Portlandia said: “All the shutters were down as far as I could see when I was there at noontime.”

And another said: “I was recently told by a member of staff that they might have what I’d gone in for but were ‘too short-staffed to sort deliveries and fill the shelves’.”

Boots said yesterday (Tuesday 19 September): “We haven’t closed. It was a one-off yesterday (Monday 18 September). It was temporary – and the pharmacy was still open.”

The chain has at least eight branches in Brighton and Hove including pharmacies and opticians, with the George Street shopfront given a recent makeover.

The company employs scores of staff in the area, mostly at its local flagship store at the Clock Tower, on the corner of Queen’s Road and North Street, in Brighton.