Local concert promoters Melting Vinyl have announced that they have secured the services of the black humoured bard of Newcastle, Richard Dawson, on 7th December as part of his planned 13 concert dates this year. He will be performing live in Brighton at St George’s Church, which is located on St George’s Road, Kemp Town, Brighton, BN2 1ED.

Such is the degree to which Richard Dawson has drawn down long drafts from the whirlpools of Elemental North Eastern Archetypes, he may now be one himself. Fearless in his research and willingness to follow his inspiration, Dawson has created an impressive catalogue of music and storytelling steeped in both ancient myths and contemporary dread. A fog of sickness, trauma and mute inevitability inhabits these records and is often expressed in the havoc with which Dawson’s hands produce sounds from his long-suffering guitar, an instrument as bruised, individual and indefatigable as its owner.

Richard’s latest work dropped last November and is titled ‘The Ruby Cord’ which holds seven tracks that plunge listeners into an unreal, fantastical and at times sinister future where social mores have mutated, ethical and physical boundaries have evaporated; a place where you no longer need to engage with anyone but yourself and your own imagination. It’s a leap into a future that is well within reach, in some cases already here.

Find out more about Richard Dawson’s sounds by checking out his YouTube HERE.

Tickets for this Brighton concert can be purchased HERE and HERE.

richarddawson.ffm.to/linkinbio