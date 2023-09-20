Wednesday 20th September – Today, The Great Escape announces the highly anticipated line up for this year’s FIRST FIFTY live launch gigs, which will take place on Wednesday 15th November 2023 across eight East London venues. Introducing The Great Escape 2024’s exciting line-up, the live launch will showcase a selection of the first fifty artists announced to play the Brighton festival in May and will see some of the world’s freshest and most promising emerging artists take to the stage ahead of their festival appearances next year. Tickets for each FIRST FIFTY gig start from £7 and are available to purchase HERE.

Synonymous with new music discovery and acting as a springboard for rising artists, The Great Escape is the festival for new music. Playing host to over 450 up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry-led TGE conference, the festival will kick off the 2024 festival season from 15 – 18th May 2024 in Brighton. Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £89.25 and are on sale HERE.

THE GREAT ESCAPE FIRST FIFTY SHOWS TAKING PLACE IN EAST LONDON ON WEDNESDAY 15TH NOVEMBER:

Taking place across eight East London venues, the FIRST FIFTY live launch is partnering this year with The Independent, DIY, Ticketmaster, BBC Introducing, Clash, Notion, and LICKS to present performances from the most exciting emerging talent on Wednesday 15th November.

The Independent has confirmed it will return as the festival’s exclusive news partner this year, continuing its commitment to championing emerging talent. The outlet will present an evening of groundbreaking music at MOTH Club with performances from Birmingham’s electro-punk duo Big Special, the genre-bending King Isis and punk influenced Canadians, Mock Media.

Ticketmaster New Music will host two stages, one at the Sebright Arms and one at Folklore. The Sebright Arms will feature alt-indie, all female 4-piece Friedberg, as well as Welsh indie-pop up-and-comer Hana Lili and folk singer/songwriter Darren Kiely.

At Folklore, the spellbinding alt-folk artist Oscar Browne will perform along with Dublin based singer-songwriter Sarah Crean and dream pop, shoegaze duo No Windows.

BBC Introducing will host an evening of emerging talent at Hackney Social, featuring Tom Rasmussen’s catchy and heartfelt pop, South London’s versatile, multi-instrumentalist Solaariss and the electronic and experimental pop artist Bodur.

Clash will showcase an exciting selection of artists at Paper Dress Vintage, with alternative rising star Gia Ford joined by confessional alt-pop newcomer Erin LeCount and Edinburgh based singer-songwriter Jacob Alon.

DIY is set to take over The Victoria for an exciting evening of new music featuring DIY rockers Cardinals, word-of-mouth sensation Picture Parlour and Liverpool based, indie-rock artist Trout.

At the Shacklewell Arms, smooth Alternative R&B artist Ray Laurél will take the stage along with industrial alt-pop from LVRA and the electronic pop infused Babymorocco in an evening hosted by Notion.

Finally, at Two Palms, LICKS will present the punk and psychedelic rock influenced group The New Eves, Naarm/Melbourne based post-punk artist ENOLA and the lyrically and beat driven singer Emmeline.

