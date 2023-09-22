Brighton’s first Sustainable Fashion Week will take place next week, with flash mob catwalks and fashion film screenings.

The week’s free events culminate in a two day showcase at Brighton Dome across Saturday, 30 September and Sunday, 1 October which will include a sustainable fashion marketplace, panel discussions and creative workshops.

The event, organised by Brighton Peace and Environment Centre in collaboration with Sew Fabulous Brighton, first originated in Bristol.

Rebecca Freeman, from Brighton Peace and Environment Centre said: “We believe that Sustainable Fashion Week is a fantastic event to be bringing for the first time to our city.

“It perfectly aligns with Brighton’s trend setting attitude and the community’s long-standing commitment to a more sustainable future.

“We’re so excited to promote awareness, ignite conversations, and inspire positive change in style with the help of our friends at Artwear, Brighton MET and Sew Fabulous and other highly committed individuals who are all giving their time and skill for nothing in organising this debut event.

“It’s a remarkable platform for us to continue our mission of advocating for a greener, fairer world, while also bringing the community together in style to think of solutions.”

At the showcase, there will be four themed flash mob catwalks, showcasing local designers, stylists, and fashion students.

The event will also host panel discussions on Brightonian style and fast fashion, as well as a repair café to help mend clothes.

Susie Deadman, from Sew Fabulous said: “As a town, Brighton and Hove is known for alternative politics and unique style.

“Sustainability and how to abate the effects of climate change is something that is of great concern to many people living in the city.

“We are super excited to be part of the movement towards conscious consumption and responsible fashion choices.

“We hope as many people as possible will join us in embracing fashion with a conscience at the Sustainable Fashion Week hub in Brighton, where style meets sustainability.”

The theme for this year is the ReWear Revolution, inviting people to consider how they can buy less clothes and wear their existing clothes more.

Free tickets are available on: https://bit.ly/sfwhubbrightontickets