Albion came back from goal down to eventually come back a claim a comfortable win against Bournemouth.

The Seagulls went behind to a Dominic Solanke goal midway through the first half.

Albion came back in first half stoppage time as Billy Gilmour whipped in free kick and Milos Kerkev header past Bournemouth keeper Neto.

Albion stormed back right at the start of the first half Mitoma playing a one two witn Estupinaian and slotting home.

Bournmouth had chances to equalise but new sensation Albion substitute Carol Baleba stormed through a static Cherries defence which led to Mitoma’s superbly directed headed second…..