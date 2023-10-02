British electronic band Blancmange have announced their first ever ‘Best Of’ Tour, celebrating 45 years since they first formed in 1979.

Kicking off in Newcastle on 16th May, the 11-date tour will head to a string of major cities across the UK and include a show at London’s Islington Assembly Hall as well as a Scottish date in Glasgow, and a date is listed for The Old Market in Hove as well.

The tour is to be a celebration of a band who are willing to change and adapt new styles within their electronic framework, which was evident with last year’s critically acclaimed album ‘Private View’.

Blancmange fuses together a delicate mix of synthesizers and surrealism, which over the years has created groundbreaking singles such as ‘Feel Me’, ‘Living On The Ceiling’, ‘Blind Vision’ and ‘Don’t Tell Me’.

In their post-punk early days, Blancmange made tape loops and experimental sounds with kitchen utensils, before developing into one of the definitive chart-topping British electronic pop acts. Since reforming in 2011, Neil Arthur has harnessed a duality of experimentation and seamless pop melodies to release a staggering 10 albums in the last decade.

“I have loved Blancmange for four decades”. John Grant

“Growing up in Chicago, British synth pop was hugely influential in the burgeoning house music scene. Blancmange was a big part of that and to remix one of their songs is a true honour.” Honey Dijon who recently remixed ‘Blind Vision’

“Listening to Blancmange obsessively. Probably the most under-rated electronic act of all time”. Moby

Blancmange tour dates:

Thursday 16th May – Newcastle Wylam Brewery

Friday 17th May – Glasgow Saint Lukes

Saturday 18th May – Birmingham O2 Institute

Thursday 23rd May – Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Friday 24th May – Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Saturday 25th May – Manchester Academy 2

Sunday 26th May – Colchester Arts Centre

Friday 31st May – Bristol Trinity

Saturday 1st June – London Islington Assembly Hall

Sunday 2nd June – Brighton & Hove The Old Market

Monday 3rd June – Southampton 1865

Blancmange concert tickets can be purchased from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Blancmange last performed a headline show at The Old Market located at 11a Upper Market Street in Hove back on 15th November 2018. The Brighton & Hove News were in attendance and you can read our review of that night HERE.

www.blancmange.co.uk