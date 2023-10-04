Can you help police find 55-year-old Paul Montpellier?

He is wanted for failing to appear at court to face a charge of harassment.

Montpellier is described as medium build, with brown hair and a moustache. He is known to have links to Worthing, Brighton and Haywards Heath.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting crime reference 47230029358.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or via 0800 555 111.