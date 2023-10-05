A developer planning to turn an old dairy into 19 homes will be allowed to pay the council £787,000 rather than include three affordable homes on the site.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee accepted the offer from Superstone Homes at a meeting at Hove Town Hall today (Wednesday 4 October).

The committee had previously required the inclusion of three affordable homes as a condition of the planning permission for the old Dairy Crest site in The Droveway, Hove.

Superstone, owned by the Taghan family, had contacted several a number of housing associations but none had been willing to take on just three properties.

Conservative councillor Samer Bagaeen objected to the proposal, saying that the council should only accept a “commuted sum” – money instead of homes – in exceptional circumstances.

Councillor Bagaeen, who represents Westdene and Hove Park, said: “Hove Park needs affordable housing. This area needs it and needs it on site.”

“These units would be helpful to the people looking for affordable provision in this part of the city.

“If (the money) goes into a pot … it is nearly impossible for the council to offer anything in this location or anywhere near it.”

The council’s housing strategy manager Diane Hughes told councillors that the money would provide a 30 per cent downpayment for 10 homes which could then be let for lower council rents.

She said that the council had considered taking on the properties itself but they would cost too much to buy, not least when better-value alternatives were possible.

If it bought them, it would not be able to justify setting rents at a low enough level for council tenants.

Labour councillor Julie Cattell said: “It seems to me if we do refuse this, it’s not going to change the situation.

“We’re not going to suddenly have a housing association knocking on the door. We could end up with a scheme of however many on this site with all occupied but three.”

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said that the practice of developers offering money instead of including affordable homes in their schemes had been going on for a long time.

She said: “It’s the principle of the thing. It’s not quite the same to have a commuted sum. We don’t know where it’s going. I’m not happy with this application.”

Councillor Theobald was the only member of the Planning Committee to vote against the application, which went through by eight votes to one.

Sirius Taghan had been due to speak on behalf of Superstone Homes but did not attend the meeting.