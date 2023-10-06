Extra beach patrols are being put on this weekend as the city is due to bask a mini-heatwave.

Although temperatures in Brighton and Hove are unlikely to reach the balmy 27C forecast for London and other parts of the south east, they are expected to get into the low 20s.

And with no train strikes planned, tourists are expected to hit the shingle.

A spokesperson for the seafront office, which operates on behalf of Brighton and Hove City Council, said its officers are looking at adding more beach patrols over the weekend.

They also said that the water is still 17-18C (62.6-64.4F) which makes it “perfect for getting in and swimming”, but the air temperature outside is colder and people must be wary.

Tourist boards said the “unusual” warm spell is set to give them a welcome boost before the less profitable winter months arrive.

Brighton Pier Group chief executive Anne Ackord said: “After such a wet and windy summer the autumn sunshine is of course welcome and will provide a boost to a typically quieter period.

“We hope to see our resident population and our visitors coming out to enjoy this unexpected bonus.

“Thankfully this weekend won’t be affected by train strikes which cancel out any benefit of good weather as they did last weekend.”