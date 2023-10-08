A deaf student said that they have been forced to quit their masters course after the university’s miscalculation meant funding for a sign language interpreter fell through.

International student Chelsea Reinschmidt, 41, has withdrawn from their MSc in occupational therapy at Brighton University after already forking out more than £10,000 for flights, housing deposits and visa charges.

Just last week they were told that they either had to leave their course or transfer to another subject because the university could not fund their access needs.

Chelsea Reinschmidt had secured funding for sign language interpretation during classes through their US student loan, based on the university’s calculation for the number of hours of interpreting services they would need.

But when the university revised its calculation because it did not take into account healthcare placements on the course, Chelsea’s US student loan company would not add the revised amount to the loan.

Despite offering to try assistive technologies to make their funding last longer, Chelsea was told in a meeting at the university last week that they could not continue on their course.

Chelsea said: “My student loans said it’s not ethical to add that much on to my loan and have that be my cost burden.

“When the meeting happened, I was shocked. I started crying and had to leave the room and literally broke down sobbing.

“It’s devastating. I’m trying to remain strong and positive and just try to fight it as best I can.

“This is a problem for home UK deaf students as well because the disabled students’ allowance (DSA) limit is far less than what is required for the licensing requirements, and this is true of all the healthcare programs.

“It’s a system that is effectively preventing deaf people from becoming healthcare professionals.”

Chelsea was initially told by the university disability team, which was organising interpreting services for them, that they could receive the same amount that UK students get towards their access arrangements from the UK government – £26,000 for students receiving the disabled students’ allowance.

Chelsea offered to cover the remaining cost of interpreting services through disability expenses on their US student loan – despite maintaining that it is not their responsibility to pay for their own reasonable adjustments.

Under the Equality Act 2010, universities are legally obliged to ensure that courses are accessible for disabled learners and this obligation applies to all students, including international students.

While failure to make reasonable adjustments is a form of disability discrimination, there is no legal definition of what is a reasonable cost for universities to pay towards access arrangements because what is reasonable in one set of circumstances may not be reasonable in another.

In emails to Chelsea, seen by Brighton and Hove News, the university has also said that it cannot support peer fundraising for Chelsea’s interpreter.

The university kept Chelsea registered on the course because of their visa arrangements and offered a course transfer, but they have now officially withdrawn from the course.

Chelsea has submitted a formal complaint to the university.

Chelsea said: “I got into several of the universities I applied for but unfortunately a few said they can’t fund interpreters for me.

“There were a lot of barriers and only the University of Brighton decided to accept me.

“They said they were very excited to have me as a student. I’d be the first deaf one in the program MSc occupational therapy at University of Brighton.”

The university said: “Almost one third of our students have a registered disability and we provide support to them all, wherever in the world they come from.

“The costs of supporting students with disabilities can be significant and students from the UK can apply for up to £26,000 a year towards those costs via the government’s disability support allowance.

“Unfortunately, this scheme is not available to students from outside the UK, so we use our own funds to create an individual support package for each international student.

“We are clear where they must also be able to secure funding from elsewhere, including from their country of origin.

“This is something we discuss and agree during the application process to ensure students are fully aware of the requirements.

“The university appoints a learning disability co-ordinator to refine the support each student requires and they are involved in agreeing this prior to the start of a student’s course.

“We are currently working with an international student to understand why they haven’t been able to obtain the funding we agreed must come from their country of origin or other personal resources.

“The student has not been removed from their course and we will continue to support them through this process.”