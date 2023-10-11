Heavy and persistent rain is set to hit the south coast tomorrow night and into Friday, with the chance of thunderstorms, the Met Office is warning.

Up to 5cm of rain could come down from 9pm tomorrow until midnight on Friday, a severe weather warning says.

The BBC forecast says Friday will also bring winds of up to 51mph – with thunder forecast for about 2pm.

The Met Office warning says: “Rain, heavy and persistent at times, is expected to develop through Thursday evening, before affecting much of England and Wales through Friday.

“Rain gradually clears from the north through Friday afternoon and evening.

“Widely 10-20 mm of rain is likely but in the wettest spots 30-50 mm is possible, and some high ground of Wales especially could see 60 to 70 mm.

“Across the south of the area its possible some thunderstorms may break out, and these could bring 20-30 mm of rainfall in a couple of hours.”