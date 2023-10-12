Residents in a block of flats in a poor state of repair have been promised a meeting so that council bosses can see the state of the building.

Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey told a resident of the block, in Grand Parade, that the council was keen to meet them to understand fully what work was needed.

The building, at 71-73 Grand Parade, Brighton, is being returned to the council’s control after the expiry of a “full repairing lease”.

It has been run by two housing associations – Optivo and then Southern Housing Group (SHG).

One resident, who asked not to be identified, told the council’s Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee that they had reported the “uninhabitable” living conditions for many years.

Councillor Sankey told the meeting – at Hove Town Hall last Thursday (5 October) – that the council was concerned about the poor state of the property.

Under the terms of the “full repairing lease”, Southern Housing Group was responsible for the costs “related to dilapidations” when the lease term ended.

The building was due to be returned to the council when the lease ended last December. This was delayed because of the property’s “poor state of repair”.

Councillor Sankey said that the previous Green administration did not hold the housing associations to account.

She said: “To our administration’s mind, it is absolutely vital that we do more than our minimum legal obligation when it comes to our residents.

“We need to ensure that residents are empowered to challenge housing associations that are badly failing our residents.

“It’s happening all over our city. Our administration will make sure that residents are empowered to get the repairs they need.”

A report to the committee said that there were concerns about bay windows and balconies at the front of the building which have resulted in a “crash deck scaffold” being installed.

The roof, fire safety and the general condition of the property was described as “poor”.

Southern Housing Group has carried out some fire safety and kitchen improvement works since the council raised its concerns.

But the report said that there was still a severe roof leak which resulted in a resident having to move out of their flat.

Southern Housing Group has told the council that it cannot do the work itself.

As neither the housing association nor the council can agree on the cost of the “dilapidation” claims, councillors agreed to give housing boss Rachel Sharpe the power to negotiate.

Green councillor Sue Shanks asked what the council had been doing to prevent the building from getting into such a poor state when the leaseholder should have been maintaining it.

Councillor Shanks said: “There are residents there who have been complaining for a long time and the leaseholders were not looking after those properties.

“It seems we are being left with the bill. We should be asking for full cost recovery but we might not quite get that. That would be really bad.”

Ms Sharpe said that, because the residents were not council tenants, the council had a limited ability to become involved in individual cases.

Labour councillor Gill Williams, who chairs the council’s Housing and New Homes Committee, said: “I do believe the previous (Green) administration was aware of this and the concern that the residents have raised for a long time.

“I must express some deep disappointment in Southern Housing and I would expect better of them. Our sympathy fully lies with the residents that we will do our best to look after in the future.”

The building contains 19 flats, 16 of which are occupied. Once Southern Housing returns the building to the council, in January, the residents are expected to become secure council tenants.