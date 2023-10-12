A man who took a picture of himself astride a legless Shaun the Sheep sculpture has denied breaking it himself.

Zachh Bishop posted the picture on his Facebook profile on Monday, after the Shaun le Sheep statue was damaged.

But after Brighton and Hove News approached him, he said he had found the sculpture in the road and put it back on its stand at the north gate to Pavilion Gardens before taking the picture.

The sheep, which it’s hoped will later be auctioned for Martlets Hospice, was later found on North Road, at the junction of Vine Street.

It is one of at least ten out of the trail’s 42 sheep which have been vandalised or accidentally damaged since they hit the streets of Brighton and Hove last month.

Mr Bishop told Brighton and Hove News: “Thing is I didn’t even break it what a joke

“I found the sheep in the road and I put it back on the stand then took a photo then left I never broke the thing so people can believe what they want.”

On Tuesday, Martlets said it can cost up to £7,500 to repair a sheep and pleaded with people not to try and climb on them.

Although some have been deliberately vandalised, it’s thought others have been broken by people climbing on them, often late at night.

Martlets said: “We want people to make memories that matter, but stop and think before clambering on a sculpture for a photo or to impress your mates after a night out.

“Please don’t climb on them, don’t sit on them, don’t graffiti them. Instead, please donate to help us keep the trail live till 5 November for all to enjoy.

“Every donation, no matter its size, has a direct impact on people who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness.”

Shaun le Sheep was designed by artist Sara Pope, decked out in red-soled Louboutins, pink lip prints and bright red lipstick.